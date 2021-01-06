Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,991,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $14,103.20.

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00.

Shares of PRTH stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 150,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,145. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $458.44 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

