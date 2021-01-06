Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Sells 3,957 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jon Snodgres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repligen alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total value of $137,256.45.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.01. The stock had a trading volume of 439,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.69 and its 200 day moving average is $160.29. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.82, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Repligen by 3,886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 416,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,843,000 after acquiring an additional 197,739 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 156,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 389.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 360,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,512,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.