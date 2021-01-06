Insights Network Reaches Market Cap of $5.05 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $9,501.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00312776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.32 or 0.02887185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

