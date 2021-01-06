Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.18.

Insmed stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 12.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 49.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,657,000 after acquiring an additional 165,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 17.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

