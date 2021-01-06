Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) versus Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Head to Head Contrast

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -173,992.23% -36.98% -31.06% Insmed -145.14% -79.58% -31.14%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insmed has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Insmed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Insmed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 5,279.29 -$123.85 million ($0.89) -15.01 Insmed $136.47 million 24.97 -$254.34 million ($3.01) -11.11

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insmed. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Insmed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 Insmed 0 0 10 0 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 77.50%. Insmed has a consensus price target of $49.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.88%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Insmed.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Insmed on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.