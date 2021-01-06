Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Up 1%

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.58 and last traded at $36.51. 65,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 48,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Inspire 100 ETF comprises 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 4.87% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

