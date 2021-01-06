Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

NYSE:INSP opened at $188.14 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,781,460.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,631.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock worth $18,840,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

