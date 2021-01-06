InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Up 20.1%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) traded up 20.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.53. 47,929,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 42,966,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 222,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $100,000.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

