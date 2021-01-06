Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $238.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.11.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Insulet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Insulet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.37. The company had a trading volume of 341,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.98. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $269.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

