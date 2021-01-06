Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,943,680.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,943,680.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $435,861.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $63.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after buying an additional 241,637 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 229,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

