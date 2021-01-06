Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 36,674 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $2,230,879.42.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,056,977.79.

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,948,258.14.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,637.13.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,029,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

