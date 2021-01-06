Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$34.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE IFP traded up C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.93. 345,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,667. Interfor Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 2.4245308 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

