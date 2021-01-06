Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.45% from the stock’s previous close.

IFSPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Interfor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Interfor from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

IFSPF remained flat at $$18.84 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994. Interfor has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

