International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) versus Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Financial Survey

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Westbury Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Westbury Bancorp and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and International Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 1.74 $6.89 million N/A N/A International Bancshares $647.23 million 3.64 $205.10 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 18.78% N/A N/A International Bancshares 28.55% 7.99% 1.33%

Volatility & Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.