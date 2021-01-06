International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.48 Billion

Brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce sales of $20.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.28 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $21.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $73.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.53 billion to $73.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.44 billion to $75.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.14. 5,296,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,067. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95. International Business Machines has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

