International Paper (NYSE:IP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

International Paper stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.13. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 36.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 50.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

