International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.47

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.47 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 54826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after buying an additional 1,579,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in International Paper by 5,491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 435,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 427,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

