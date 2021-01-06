Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Woodstock Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 4.1% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded down $12.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $792.79. The company had a trading volume of 690,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $769.61 and a 200 day moving average of $702.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.63.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

