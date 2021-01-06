Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $367.00

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.55), with a volume of 49521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.50 ($4.64).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 307.08. The stock has a market cap of £240.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.76.

About Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

