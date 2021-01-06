Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 1,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 580.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $253,000.

