Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.05

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

