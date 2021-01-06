Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.05

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFM)
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
