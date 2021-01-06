Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.30% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000.

Shares of PSL opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $87.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

