Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
