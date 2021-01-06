Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

