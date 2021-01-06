Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 317,145 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

