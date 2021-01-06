Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7,732.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

