Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.45

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.45 and last traded at $105.41, with a volume of 71704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,107,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,916,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 541.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 247,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 208,655 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

