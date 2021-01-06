Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.70

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.70 and last traded at $128.66, with a volume of 43879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average is $112.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

