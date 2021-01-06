Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISBC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

