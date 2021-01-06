Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,845 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,178% compared to the average volume of 81 put options.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $673,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,863,169.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,395 shares of company stock worth $22,150,938. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

