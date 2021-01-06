Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,384 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,578 call options.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 206.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH traded up $19.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.52. The company had a trading volume of 152,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 161.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $189.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

