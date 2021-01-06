Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,161 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,301% compared to the typical volume of 297 call options.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The ODP has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The ODP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in The ODP by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The ODP by 638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

