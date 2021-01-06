Investors Buy Large Volume of LendingClub Put Options (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,448 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,366% compared to the average volume of 167 put options.

LC stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LendingClub by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 216.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,933 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

