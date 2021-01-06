Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,709 put options on the company. This is an increase of 849% compared to the average volume of 391 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

LTHM opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -225.44 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

