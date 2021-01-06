Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,881 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,477% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock worth $281,051,481 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

