IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $229.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics is well-positioned to gain from increasing demand across electric vehicle battery processing and advanced applications. Robust uptick in demand for devices used in the medical industry also augurs well. Continued momentum in higher power products in core materials processing domain and strength in new solutions are expected to bolster the top line along with strength in its fiber & diode lasers, fiber amplifiers and transceivers portfolio. The company is also witnessing solid bookings growth in China. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, soft demand for welding, cutting and marking applications along with challenging business environment owing to global economic downturn amid coronavirus induced crisis, remains a headwind. The company provided bleak guidance for fourth-quarter revenues.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.45.

Shares of IPGP opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.77. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $227.40.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,313 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

