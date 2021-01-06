iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. New Street Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

IQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.12. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

