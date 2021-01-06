iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.58

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,555,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,216,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

