iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $377.55

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $377.55 and last traded at $377.15, with a volume of 2787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $373.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.73 and a 200-day moving average of $342.63.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.