iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.20

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 2560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,310,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $3,937,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 92,057 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

