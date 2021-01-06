iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $302.88

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $302.88 and last traded at $297.03, with a volume of 88208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.36 and a 200 day moving average of $264.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

