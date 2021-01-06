iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.11. 58,424 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

