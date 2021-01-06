iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Shares Up 1%

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.78 and last traded at $78.52. 6,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 4,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

