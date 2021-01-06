iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.34. 197,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 210,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,135,000.

