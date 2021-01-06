iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $202.52

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $202.52 and last traded at $201.15, with a volume of 1142454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.49.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

