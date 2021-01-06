Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) & FMC (NYSE:FMC) Critical Survey

FMC (NYSE:FMC) and Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FMC and Isonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 0 3 15 0 2.83 Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

FMC currently has a consensus target price of $122.06, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Given FMC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FMC is more favorable than Isonics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FMC and Isonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $4.61 billion 3.27 $477.40 million $6.09 19.05 Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Volatility and Risk

FMC has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isonics has a beta of -63.48, indicating that its share price is 6,448% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FMC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Isonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Isonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 10.64% 30.81% 8.57% Isonics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FMC beats Isonics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. It also offers biologicals products, such as bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence names. The company sells herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; and insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands. It sells its products through independent distributors and co-ops, and national and regional distributors, as well as sells directly to growers. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Isonics

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

