Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ISUZY stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 31.43%.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

