IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61. 972,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 608,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

