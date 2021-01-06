Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,404 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $31,339,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,822 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 354.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,019,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,239,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,564 shares during the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.