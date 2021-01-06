Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.
Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,404 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $31,339,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,822 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 354.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,019,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,239,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,564 shares during the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.