Itaú Unibanco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 83,915 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,070% compared to the average daily volume of 7,172 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,404 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,339,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after buying an additional 3,413,822 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 354.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,019,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 1,575,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,239,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 1,319,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 2,859,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,551,754. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.