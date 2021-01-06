Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

ITI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $237.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iteris news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 97,665 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,519,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 5.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Iteris by 97.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 21.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

